The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has explained why season 2 is being released weekly on Amazon Prime Video.

Fans of the hit drama review-bombed the new episodes on the streaming platform due to the staggered release – as season one was released in one go.

“The airing schedule came actually when we were pretty close to being done – probably 3/4ths of the way through post-production,” Kripke explained to Collider.

“For the record, it didn’t come from Amazon. It came from the producers… we’re the ones who pitched them.

“A lot of people over there were actually reluctant because it was a new idea, or they don’t do it that often. We really wanted it and Amazon ended up agreeing that they’d give it a try.”

He added: “Our feeling is that when it airs all eight at once, it becomes a sugar rush of a binge. People burn through it in a week or two. There’s an intense amount of activity, and then it sort of fades.

“There’s so many great moments in season two, we want to give it time to marinate, so people can reflect on it and talk about it before they move on to the next thing and be in the conversation a little longer. I think a little anticipation for the fans is healthy.”

In a four-star review of season 2 of The Boys, NME said: “The Boys may be the most adult superhero show on TV – but with its hotly-awaited return, it proves it’s the most fun too.”