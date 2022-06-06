‘The Boys’ fans react to gory penis scene: “WTF have I just seen?”

Viewers of the new season of The Boys have reacted to an extremely gory scene involving a penis in the first episode.

The first three episodes of the Amazon Prime Video show’s third season dropped over the weekend and one particular moment has had many people talking.

The scene takes place at a house party thrown by Termite (Brett Geddes), with the supe going into a backroom with his lover. He then uses his powers to shrink down and go inside his lover’s penis.

Advertisement

However, he’s under the influence of cocaine and sneezes halfway up, causing him to go back to his full size while still inside the penis, creating a gross explosion of body parts.

Fans have shared their reactions to the moment on social media. One wrote: “The scene from #TheBoys where the guy goes into the penis hole messed me up man”.

“The penis scene in the boys wtf have I just seen,” another added, while a third predicted: “The Boys scene with the penis will literally haunt me for the rest of my days”.

Just when I thought #PamandTommy and the talking penis was gonna be the most bizarre scene of the year, the opening to #theboys S3 just won it 😂 — Rob Blay (@808r4y) June 5, 2022

That penis scene was the craziest thing i have ever seen…. #TheBoys — Daniel (@danielofmadness) June 3, 2022

Just got done watch The Boys Season 3 ep 1 and …. HOLY SHIT THAT PENIS SCENE 😭 — Redx2712 📸 🔍📁 (@R3Dx2712) June 5, 2022

That #TheBoys scene where that guy shrunk and climbed into his partner's penis, only to sneeze and… I was like this throughout that scene and held my.. pic.twitter.com/UBAxB47G2n — 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 (@ChaaliiyKay) June 3, 2022

Advertisement

THAT PENIS SCENE IN THE FIRST EP OF THE BOYS ?!?!?!🤢🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 — dru. (@LittleBabyDru) June 3, 2022

bad news: watched the first 8 minutes of the boys with my mom good news: turned off the tv before the penis scene — poop dealer (@bittchlasagna) June 5, 2022

Have you ever wanted to see a naked man shrink to the size of an ant and enter someone's penis? Well watch The Boys season 3! Was not something I would of expected to see today — jason 🏳️‍🌈 (@BubbleBear89) June 3, 2022

Ahead of the show’s new season, stars Karl Urban (Billy Butcher) and Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) spoke to NME, with the former addressing the future of the series.

“We all have so much fun making The Boys. The possibilities are endless,” Urban said. “I think that [showrunner Eric] Kripke has a very definitive story in his mind, and I don’t think that he has any intention of outstaying his welcome.

“I just know that Kripke is not a fan of how the comics ended. So whatever we do will be different, for sure. We shall see.”

Ackles joins the cast of the new season alongside Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess, Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic, Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder and Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk.

The Boys is also prepping two spin-off shows, one focusing on a superhero college, while the other is an animated show titled Diabolical.