‘The Boys’ is getting a ‘Vought News’ spin-off ahead of season three

The Boys creators are launching a spin-off series ahead of season three – you can view the first episode below.

Vought News Network: Seven On 7, a digital series based on the corporation in the superhero satire, will act as stop gap between season two and season three.

Actor Matthew Edison will star in VNN’s Seven On 7 segments as anchor Cameron Coleman, who will also be showing up in the next series of The Boys.

Advertisement

“Since the very start of The Boys, we’ve seen Vought’s propaganda arm – I mean, news channel – VNN,” showrunner Eric Kripke said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

“We’ll be digging deeper into those fair and balanced patriots next season, so as a teaser, we’re introducing ‘Seven on 7’ with VNN’s biggest star Cameron Coleman. The episodes are in-world canon, serving up brand-new information that bridges the story gap between season 2 and 3. So enjoy the hot takes and catheter commercials, just like your parents do!”

Each episode will be posted online on the 7th of every month, and each will have seven news stories and one commercial which will fill in back stories from seasons gone by.

Meanwhile, Kripke recently teased a big opening for the upcoming third season, claiming it’s the “craziest thing anyone’s ever done”.

Season three of the Amazon Prime Video superhero show began shooting earlier this year, and Kripke said that they have big plans for the season premiere.

Advertisement

“Without giving away any spoilers, I was just in editing yesterday, and we’re doing something here in the season 3 premiere that is not only I think the craziest thing we’ve ever done, it’s got to be up there with the craziest thing anyone’s ever done,” Kripke told Deadline.

“Maybe it won’t work. Who knows? But I’m just so high on this gag that we’re pulling off. And it’s certainly something nobody has ever seen before, probably for good reason. So all that’s really exciting.”