‘The Boys’ star Karl Urban says they ran out of fake sperm while filming ‘Herogasm’

The Boys star Karl Urban has revealed that the show ran out of fake sperm while filming the latest episode, ‘Herogasm’.

The highly anticipated instalment, which aired on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (June 24), deliverer more explicit content than usual, predominately through the means of a giant superhero orgy.

Numerous scenes saw the characters blasted with vast amounts of fake semen, and, according to Urban, it didn’t take long for the show’s production crew to exhaust its supply.

On whether the cast were surprised to see such content make it into the show, the actor told Digital Spy: “Listen, I think that every single season you get to a juncture where you’re like: ‘How can we possibly get away with this?’ And this season, it became pretty apparent that everything was dialled up.

“There’s more action, more drama, more heart. And I think it pushed all the departments. Like, the makeup department, they ran out of fake blood on episode three, and sperm on episode six. So it was a challenge for all involved.”

Urban also spoke of the collaborative environment on set, and how it is rewarding for him as an actor.

“The thing I love about this show is the collaborative nature of it. You know, typically, you get a script, and the wonderful thing about [showrunner Eric] Kripke is he plays ‘best idea wins’,” he said.

“We all get the script, and if you have any thoughts and ideas, then you pitch it to him. You pitch it to him, and if he likes it, he will put it in the show. And quite often, you’ll pitch him something, and he’ll come back with something even better. He’ll take your idea and elevate it to the next level.

“It’s rewarding as an actor, because A) you feel valued and your contributions are appreciated. But B) when you watch the show, you can see that reflected in the dialogue and the performance. Yeah, it’s unique, and we’re blessed.”

Earlier this month it was announced that The Boys will return for a fourth season, with the future of the satirical superhero series reportedly set to deviate from the comic book source material.