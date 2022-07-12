‘The Boys’ season three ending was inspired by Donald Trump quote

The final scene in The Boys season three was inspired by a quote from Donald Trump, showrunner Eric Kripke has confirmed.

In the closing scene, Homelander (Anthony Starr) introduces his superpowered son Ryan to his supporters. When a protester yells and throws something at Ryan, Homelander kills him by splitting his head in half using his laser eyes.

As everyone looks around stunned, the stepdad of MM’s daughter, who has been a consistent fan of Homelander, cheers in support. This prompts the entire crowd to erupt in cheers, as Homelander smiles and realises he can now be his true self in public.

Kripke has since confirmed this sequence was inspired by a quote from Trump back in January 2016 during his presidential campaign. At a campaign stop in Iowa at the time, Trump said: “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s, like, incredible.”

Speaking to Deadline, Kripke said: “It’s interesting that you bring up the quote about shooting a guy on Fifth Avenue because that was the original inspiration for that scene. Could we take Homelander so far as to literally kill somebody on Fifth Avenue and then be applauded for it?

“It’s funny. It’s like at the time we wrote it, we felt it was like a little satirically pushed, but it is true that the more awful politicians are behaving, you know, the more popular they’re becoming with their fan base.”

Kripke recently stated that Homelander will be killed before the show’s end, saying: “I’m just not comfortable with keeping that alive in the universe”.

Teasing what to expect from the confirmed fourth season, he added: “A lot of the story of certainly the next season is both Homelander and Butcher (Karl Urban) fighting over Ryan. It becomes like a custody battle with apocalyptic stakes. Will Ryan go into the light or will Ryan go into the shadows?

“In so many ways, season three was about fathers, and so, there’s quite a few stories in season four that are about sons.”