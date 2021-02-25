‘The Boys’ season three has officially started shooting

Season three of The Boys has started shooting, cast members have confirmed.

Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell in the Prime Video superhero series, shared a post on social media with his co-star Erin Moriarty.

Quaid posted a selfie with Moriarty from the set of the show, with the caption: “Season-three’s greetings, everyone! Can ya tell we’re excited to be back?”

The official Prime Video account confirmed the news, showing cast members Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Anthony Starr and Quaid wearing face masks on planes flying out to the shoot.

“We knew they were up to something behind those matching masks,” they captioned the tweet. “Season 3 of The Boys is coming soon.”

Season two of The Boys was released on Prime Video to generally positive reviews last year.

Discussing the decision to release season 2 of The Boys in weekly instalments, showrunner Eric Kripke said it came from the producers, not Amazon Prime Video.

“Our feeling is that when it airs all eight at once, it becomes a sugar rush of a binge,” he said. “People burn through it in a week or two. There’s an intense amount of activity, and then it sort of fades.

“There’s so many great moments in season two, we want to give it time to marinate, so people can reflect on it and talk about it before they move on to the next thing and be in the conversation a little longer. I think a little anticipation for the fans is healthy.”

In a four-star review of season 2 of The Boys, NME said: “The Boys may be the most adult superhero show on TV – but with its hotly-awaited return, it proves it’s the most fun too.”