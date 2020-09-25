‘The Boys’ spin-off series about superhero college is in development

A spin-off series based on The Boys has been fast-tracked at Amazon Prime Video.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the show, which launched just last year, follows the story of a group of vigilantes fighting back against superheroes who abuse their abilities.

According to Variety, the upcoming spin-off show will take place at “America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (or ‘supes’)”.

The show is described as an “irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.”

The news comes just three weeks after season two of The Boys premiered on Amazon Prime Video, with episodes currently being released weekly. The finale is scheduled to air on October 9.

According to Amazon, season two had the most-watched global launch of an Amazon original series ever, up 89% on the viewership figures for season one.

The series was renewed for a third season in July, hoping to shoot early next year – depending on coronavirus-imposed restrictions.

In a four-star review of season 2 of The Boys, NME said: “The Boys may be the most adult superhero show on TV – but with its hotly-awaited return, it proves it’s the most fun too.”