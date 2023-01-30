‘The Boys’ star Jess Salgueiro to join cast of ‘Frasier’ reboot

Canadian actress Jess Salgueiro – best known for her portrayal of Robin in The Boys – will star in the upcoming Paramount+ reboot of Frasier.

The casting was reported last week by Deadline, who also revealed that actor Anders Keith had joined the new series in his television debut. Salgueiro is set to play the new role of Eve – the roommate of Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), who himself is the adult son of the titular Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammar) and Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth). Keith, meanwhile, will play David, the son of Frasier and Daphne Moon (Jane Levees).

In a brief statement shared on social media, Salgueiro said she was “so pumped to be part of this legendary team” by joining the Frasier cast. In their own statement, Paramount described the character of Eve as “spontaneous, outgoing and bursting with creative energy – whether it was asked for or not”.

“Eve is a breath of fresh air,” the blurb continues. “With an innate ability to connect with both Frasier and Freddy, Eve is a critical bridge between father and son as they attempt to reconcile.”

Salgueiro’s other notable roles include appearances in shows such as Workin’ Moms, Letterkenny and, most recently, the 2021 series Y: The Last Man.

The new season of Frasier – its 12th overall, and first since it originally ended in 2004 – was originally announced back in 2021. Though Grammar will reprise his role as Crane, many of the original cast have opted not to return – including Levees, David Hyde Pierce (Niles) and Peri Gilpin (Roz).