‘The Expanse’ season six trailer confirms December release date

The Expanse’s sixth and final season will arrive on December 10, a new trailer has confirmed.

The sci-fi series, which originally aired on SyFy before it was cancelled and subsequently saved by Amazon in 2018, will return for six episodes in its final run.

Episodes will be released weekly starting from December 10 on Amazon Prime Video, with the finale landing on January 14, 2022.

A synopsis for the season reads: “The sixth and final season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars.

“As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide of the conflict.

“Meanwhile in the Belt, Drummer and what’s left of her family are on the run after betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise.”

While this is touted as the final season, cast members have hinted that The Expanse could live on elsewhere. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Dominique Tipper, who plays Naomi Nagata, said: “Look, this is the end of the TV show on Amazon. So, we’ll just have to see what happens.”

On the same subject, showrunner Naren Shankar said: “You know, honestly, that would be more of a question for our studio, for Alcon. They control the property, but what I will say is that there’s definitely more to tell and I’m sure Ty [Franck] and Daniel [Abraham] would say exactly the same thing. But yeah, that’s probably about as much as I can say at this point.”

Season six is expected to cover events in the sixth book of The Expanse novels, written by James S.A. Corey (the joint pseudonym of Ty Franck and Daniel Abraham). That means there’s still three novels left in the series, with the final book Leviathan Falls releasing later this year.

Along with Tipper, The Expanse stars Steven Strait, Wes Chatham, Cara Gee, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Frankie Adams.

The Expanse season six starts on December 10 on Amazon Prime Video.