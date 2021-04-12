A “grounded character” from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been teased for episode five of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

Showrunner and writer Malcolm Spellman previously hinted at that fact to ComicBook.com, with fans scrambling last month to speculate that an Avenger might feature.

However, Spellman has now confirmed in a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes that the character isn’t an Avenger nor an MCU “world-shaker”.

Advertisement

“There are characters in our series who I would love to see partnered with like – it’s a very, very grounded character – partnered with one of the big world-shakers like Thor or someone like that. The personality is so strong, it’s the episode five character. I’d love to see that character with Thor,” Spellman told the publication.

SlashFilm added that it has received several confirmations about the surprise character, including that it’s one that fans haven’t seen in the MCU before – and that they’re not due to appear in any forthcoming films.

However SlashFilm has learned that it’s an existing Marvel Comics character who is played by a well-known performer.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been a hit for Marvel and Disney+. Last month, Disney revealed it was its most-watched series premiere on its streaming platform to date.

In a four-star first-look review of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, NME wrote: “Sharp, funny, and packing some awesome action scenes with a whole lot of character potential, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is off to a flying start.”

Advertisement

Episode five drops this Friday, April 16 on Disney+. It will be followed by the series finale on April 23.