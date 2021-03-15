The Falcon And The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie has said he requested a love story with Black Widow “several times”.

The actor, who plays Sam Wilson/Falcon in the forthcoming Marvel/Disney+ show, opened up about his thoughts on a potential romantic subplot with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will follow Falcon alongside Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, after Steve Rogers passed the Captain America shield onto Sam.

Sam first met Black Widow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, when he also met Rogers.

Mackie revealed in a recent interview with the Toronto Sun that he “requested” a love story with Black Widow “several times” before.

“All of these shows and all of these movies are kind of like, ‘To Be Continued …’ By the end of our show, I’m interested to see what’s next.,” he explained.

“When our script is over and our show is over, we’re just as excited as you are to see what happens next. That’s the beauty of Marvel and the appreciation you have for being an actor in a Marvel movie.”

He continued: “Every cliffhanger is a cliffhanger for everybody, except Kevin (Feige). But the question I always ask is: Do I fall in love with the Black Widow? When does that storyline come in? Because I’ve requested that several times.”

In other Marvel news, it was announced recently that a new series set in Black Panther‘s Wakanda is in the works, which will be developed by Ryan Coogler.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is set to launch on Disney+ on March 19.