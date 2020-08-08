The last days of Robin Williams’ life are to be explored in a new documentary called Robin’s Wish.

The much-loved actor and comedian died by suicide in 2016, aged 63. It was later revealed that he’d been battling a degenerative condition, Lewy Body Dementia.

Robin’s Wish will see interviews from his widow, Susan Schneider Williams, as well as people he worked with towards the end of his life including Night At The Museum director Shawn Levy.

Speaking about the making of the documentary, Susan said the process had helped her to understand more about the condition Robin was suffering from towards the end of his life.

She told Entertainment Weekly: “Armed with the name of a brain disease I’d never heard of, I set out on a mission to understand it, and that led me down my unchosen path of advocacy.”

“With invaluable help from leading medical experts, I saw that what Robin and I had gone through, finally made sense — our experience matched up with the science.

“And what I discovered along the way was bigger than me and bigger than Robin. The full story was revealed during the making of this film, and it holds the truth that Robin and I had been searching for.”

Speaking about the name behind the documentary, Susan added that Robin “wanted to help all of us be less afraid.

“We had been discussing what we wanted our legacies to be in life; when it was our time to go, how we wanted to have made people feel. Without missing a beat, Robin said, ‘I want to help people be less afraid.’”

Robin’s Wish will be available on demand in the USA from September 1. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

