‘The Flash’ to end with season 9, The CW confirms

The Flash will come to an end after its ninth season, The CW has confirmed.

On Monday (August 1), the network announced that the Grant Gustin-led series about the DC superhero will conclude with 13 final episodes.

The final season will air in 2023, with production set to begin next month.

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humour and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race,” executive producer Eric Wallace said in a statement [via The Hollywood Reporter].

“So many amazing people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week.

“So, as we get ready to honour the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

The Flash was previously expected to end with season eight, but was renewed for a ninth run after Gustin and some of his co-stars, including Candice Patton, were offered new deals. Wallace was then required to rework the last episode of season eight, which was originally written as the series finale.

“We had to rewrite it three different times,” Wallace told TVLine. “Because when it was a series finale, we had to have a much more deep conversation with Barry and Iris, dealing with the fact that they were going to have kids soon.

“It was a little bit sexier, and it was a lot more romantic of a scene. I really liked it.”

On the possibility of a future spin-off show, he added: “We’ve introduced a lot of characters over the last couple of seasons… I would say to the audience, if you have some characters that we have introduced in the last few years that you want to see in a spin-off, you should write to The CW,” he said.

“But I’m going to just stay focused on The Flash right now before I start focusing on anything else.”

Elswhere, it was recently reported that Ezra Miller will be dropped from future DC films following the release of the upcoming Flash movie.