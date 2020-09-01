‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ cast to reunite for 30th anniversary special

The cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will reportedly reunite for a one-off 30th anniversary special later this year.

The likes of Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Joseph Marcell and DJ Jazzy Jeff have all signed up for the show’s return, reports Variety, with an unscripted special filming on September 10.

But the HBO Max special will not feature James Avery – who played the beloved Uncle Phil – after he passed away at the age of 68 in 2013.

Director Marcus Raboy will helm the one-off special, which will reportedly feature a mixture of fan nostalgia and special guests as the cast look back on the most memorable moments from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air‘s six seasons.

The NBC series ran for six seasons from 1990 until May 1996.

News of the comeback special comes after it was confirmed that the Fresh Prince will be rebooted in an entire new TV series.

Far from being a family favourite, the new offering is set to be a gritty reboot based on a trailer from super fan Morgan Cooper – who envisaged what a 2020s Fresh Prince update would look like.

Cooper is set to co-write the script for the show, as well as directing and being credited as a co-executive producer.

Will Smith will once again be on board, alongside original series producers Quincy Jones and Benny Medina, with the show’s creators Andy and Susan Borowitz also returning as executive producers.

Earlier this year, the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air also held a virtual reunion to celebrate 30 years of the show.