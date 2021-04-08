News TV News

‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star says revival is a “totally different show”

"It’s a completely different thing. It’s drama. It’s not comedy."

By Ella Kemp
The French Prince of Bel Air Alfonso Ribeiro
Alfonso Ribeiro as Carlton Banks in 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air'

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro has said the new revival is a “totally different show” to the original sitcom.

The actor, who played Carlton in Will Smith’s classic comedy, recently told E! News: “I like to call it a reimagining. We sometimes throw a lot of things into one word, one concept.

“A reboot would be taking the actual show and characters and bringing it back. This is a totally different show.”

Advertisement

He added: “It’s not even based on the show. It’s based on the theme song. It’s a completely different thing. It’s drama. It’s not comedy. I have nothing to do with it so I don’t really know anything more… But I actually appreciate it even more than a reboot. Let’s take a concept and turn it into a different show.”

“I’m like, roll the dice,” he said. “Go ahead and try it and see what happens.”

The new Fresh Prince series, titled Bel-Air, is based on a viral video by superfan Morgan Cooper which imagined the sitcom as a drama – and totted up over 5million views.

Cooper will co-write and direct the series, while Chris Collins (The Wire) will serve as showrunner.

Bel-Air will take the form of a one-hour drama, set in modern-day America, imagining Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air as in the original series. The show’s creators Andy and Susan Borowitz will also return as executive producers.

Advertisement

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran from 1990 to 1996, and starred Will Smith, Janet Hubert, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana M Ali, Daphne Reid and James Avery.

Advertisement
Advertisement