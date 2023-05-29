‘The Good Place’ stars share mini reunion on Instagram

The Good Place stars D’Arcy Carden, Kristen Bell and William Jackson Harper held a mini reunion last week.

Carden, who played programmed guide Janet in the series, shared an Instagram post on Thursday (May 25) alongside her two co-stars, with the caption: “Lunch with my loves”.

In the series, which ended in 2020 after four seasons, Bell plays pharmaceutical saleswoman Eleanor Shellstrop, while Jackson Harper plays ethics professor Chidi Anagonye. Other cast members include Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and Ted Danson.

Below the post, Bell’s husband Dax Shepard commented: “Surprised that table didn’t burst into flames with the collective hotness present.”

Look at these beautiful people, together again 💛💙💛💙💛 pic.twitter.com/lanUmxrUhC — The Good Place Out of Context (@TheGoodPlaceOOC) May 25, 2023

Quoting the show, a fan wrote: “HOLY FORKING SHIRT BALLS.”

Over the show’s run, The Good Place earned 14 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including two nods for Outstanding Comedy Series in its third and fourth seasons.

Speaking about the decision to end the show after four seasons, creator Michael Schur said: “After The Good Place was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show.

“Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons – just over 50 episodes – was the right lifespan.”

He added: “At times over the past few years we’ve been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the fourth season will be our last.”