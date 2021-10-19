A new trailer has been released for The Great season two, introducing Gillian Anderson as Catherine the Great’s mother Joanna.

The comedy series, which earned two Emmy nominations for its first season, will see Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult return as Catherine and Emperor Peter III respectively, as they look to expand their authority within Russia.

The biggest battle might be within Catherine’s home, as Peter plots to retake the throne from his unloving wife while she carries their child. You can check out the new trailer below.

Gillian Anderson as Joanna is also shown briefly in the trailer, after she confirmed her involvement on Twitter.

The Great also stars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belina Bromilow.

The show will return on Hulu in the US on November 19, while a release date on the BBC in the UK has yet to be confirmed.

The inclusion of Anderson follows her celebrated roles in Netflix’s Sex Education and The Crown, where her role as Margaret Thatcher won her an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress.

Hoult, meanwhile, is set to star opposite Anya Taylor-Joy in dark comedy thriller film The Menu, alongside Ralph Fiennes, Hong Chau, John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Rob Yang and Aimee Carrero.