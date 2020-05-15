The Grudge franchise will return once more this summer with a new prequel series on Netflix — you can watch a trailer for the new series below.

The show will be a Japanese original series based on the original franchise. Called Ju-On: Origins, the new series will air from July 3 on the streaming platform.

Ju-On: Origins stars Yoshiyoshi Arakawa, Yuina Kuroshima and Kana Kurashina, while the series has been directed by And Your Bird Can Sing director Sho Miyake. It was written by Hiroshi Takahashi and Takashige Ichise.

You can watch the trailer here:

An official description for the series says: “The legendary Japanese horror franchise that has become a smash hit worldwide gets its first drama adaptation.

“In the Netflix original series Ju-On: Origins, the story based on a truth more terrifying than fiction returns. Can the people haunted by this house escape from its curse? And what kind of grim incident occurred in this cursed house in the past?”

Earlier this year, a remake of the original film drew much criticism following its release.

The film re-imagined both the 2002 Japanese original and the 2004 Japanese-American remake, while its first trailer hinted at a deeply creepy, surreal new edition.

However, upon release, critics were far from impressed. In a two-star review, NME said: “An interesting structure is, sadly, just masking some really tired material. There is a lot of regurgitation here, and not just from the ghosts.

“There are the signature Grudge moments – the hand in the hair in the shower; a woman crawling up the bed – but with no fresh spin. Then there are many things that have become modern horror cliche.”

It went on: “The disappointing thing about The Grudge 2020 is that it does little new and recycles the best bits of the previous films, with diminishing returns.”

Nicolas Pesce directed the film, which starred Andrea Riseborough, John Cho and Betty Gilpin.