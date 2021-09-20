‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ breaks record for most Emmy losses in one season

The Handmaid’s Tale set a new record during the Emmys 2021, although it’s perhaps not in the way they expected or hoped.

The show was nominated in 21 categories across the Creative Arts and Primetime Emmys ceremonies, but lost all of its awards – breaking the record for the most losses in a single year.

This beats the record set by Mad Men, which lost all of its 17 nominations back in 2012. Before then, Northern Exposure and The Larry Sanders Show earned none of their 16 nominations in their respective years.

Advertisement

The Handmaid’s Tale was only beaten by three shows in its nomination tally this year, with WandaVision picking up 23 and The Crown and The Mandalorian earning 24 nominations each.

The show was nominated in major categories too, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Elisabeth Moss. Both of these awards went to The Crown, with Olivia Colman picking up Lead Actress.

The Handmaid’s Tale has had success at the Emmys in the past, winning Outstanding Drama Series and Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Moss back in 2017.

The show will return for a fifth season next year, although an exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Ted Lasso and The Crown were the big winners at this year’s Emmys, with Jason Sudeikis picking up Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.