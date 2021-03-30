A new official trailer for season four of The Handmaid’s Tale has landed.

Season four, which premieres in the US on April 28, sees June (Elisabeth Moss) return to Gilead as a rebel leader seeking revenge on those who have hurt her and others.

The trailer shows June trying to evade capture from people including Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), before declaring: “You have destroyed my life, my family, my friends, my country and my child.” Watch it below.

The dystopian series is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name, which follows June living the totalitarian state of Gilead where women are treated as the property of the state.

Season three concluded in the UK in September 2019. The next run of episodes will likely return with three instalments at once, reports Digital Spy, with the remaining seven episodes landing on a weekly basis. No UK release date has been set.

Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger join Moss in the series, which has won multiple awards including Golden Globes and Emmys.

The fourth season has seen a number of production delays owing to the coronavirus crisis.

A teaser was also shared last month, showing how season four will pick up after June’s failed bid to escape to Canada.

NME has contacted Channel 4 regarding updates for the UK release.