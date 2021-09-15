‘The Haunting Of Hill House’ boss teases a potential third instalment

Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting Of Hill and The Haunting Of Bly Manor, has provided an update on a potential third instalment.

In December 2020, the showrunner took to social media to confirm that it was not likely that he would be carrying on the Netflix series, the first chapter of which took its inspiration from Shirley Jackson’s 1950s novel of the same name and follows an investigator of the supernatural as they move into a haunted house.

However, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Flanagan explained that a return to the show wasn’t completely off of the cards.

“If the stars align in such a way that we decide to go back into the Haunting world, it would have to be so much on that track that we’ve set up,” he said.

“It would have to be with the right piece of IP [intellectual property], it would have to be with the right ghost-centric story, and it would have to really fit with Bly and Hill House.”

Flanagan’s new standalone show Midnight Mass is set to premiere on Netflix on September 24.

The story takes place on Crockett Island, and focuses on a community divided as a disgraced young man returns, and a charismatic priest arrives on the island as strange events start to occur.

“One of the things that defines the Haunting anthology for me is that both of them so far are about updating and riffing on existing classic literature,” Flanagan said. “Midnight Mass was always so original and important and personal, it just never felt like it was ever going to be a part of that universe.”