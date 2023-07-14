‘The Inbetweeners’ star James Buckley praises Cameo for making him a millionaire

The Inbetweeners actor James Buckley has praised Cameo after the video recording platform made him a millionaire.

Last year, Buckley became the first non-US celebrity to make $1million (£920,000) from Cameo.

The actor, who played Jay Cartwright on the Channel 4 comedy series, joined the video recording platform in 2020 to allow fans to pay for him to record messages of his catchphrases.

Now, he’s called the platform a financial “godsend” and shared his gratitude for the ability to make money there.

Speaking on Big Fish, the podcast of Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, Buckley said:

“It was a godsend financially. But I never wanted to take the p*ss, again I’m in the business of making people happy – I don’t want to rip people off, I charge 40 quid.

“Two mates can go in 20 quid each for their other mate down the pub and I call him a bus wanker and take the piss out of him and it makes a lot of people happy.”

Discussing how many videos he has made, Buckley added: “I have done 10s of thousands. 10s and 10s of thousands, maybe 30, 40,000 something like that.”

After Matthews asked Buckley whether he was “a Cameo millionaire,” he replied: “Yeah, Yeah I am.”

According to Cameo co-founder Martin Blencowe, who commented on Buckley’s success in 2021, the actor was responding to up to 37 requests for videos per day (per Independent). Blencowe said Buckley “takes it very seriously”, adding: “He’s ready to do the work.”

He added more recently: “James was incredibly popular from the start, but he’s stayed committed to his fans, always keeping an accessible price (even during his busiest periods) and giving his all to make each Cameo special.

“In return, he’s gained the financial freedom and overwhelming fan support to pursue the projects he’s most passionate about like 2:22 – A Ghost Story, the West End play I was fortunate enough to see him and Tom star in, and his family’s YouTube channel, At Home With The Buckleys.”