‘The Last Of Us’ viewers react to episode three: “One of the greatest episodes of TV ever made”

**Major spoilers follow**

By Sam Warner
The Last of Us
Nick Offerman in 'The Last Of Us' episode three. CREDIT: HBO

Viewers of The Last Of Us have reacted to the show’s third episode, with many heaping huge praise on it.

Debuting last night (January 29) on HBO in the US, ‘Long Long Time’ shifted focus on new characters Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett).

We are taken back to the early outbreak after 2003, where paranoid survivalist Bill meets survivor Frank, and we see their relationship develop over the years – something that was only briefly spoken about in the original game.

While we see Bill meet Joel (Pedro Pascal) in the TV version, in a departure from the game both Bill and Frank are killed off before Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) meet them. Frank chooses to end his life after suffering from a terminal illness, while Bill decides to end his own too.

The Last Of Us
‘The Last Of Us’ episode three follows the backstory of Bill and Frank. CREDIT: HBO

Reacting to the heartbreaking episode, one viewer suggested it “will probably go down in history as one of the greatest episodes of TV ever made”.

Another viewer echoed that sentiment, tweeting: “The last of us episode 3, one of the best episodes of television I’ve ever watched.”

“Episode 3 of The Last of Us is a terrific example of how sometimes deviating from a adaptation’s story can strengthen the characters, world, and our connection to it. Beautiful episode and best one yet,” a third wrote.

Another added: “Ok so #LastOfUs ep 3 is one of the most moving and beautiful and devastating stand alone tv episodes I’ve ever seen. I love that it showed us another option in the end of the world than the Walking Dead’s ‘hell is other people’.”

Many more have shared their thoughts on social media:

Following the debut of the first two episodes, it was confirmed last week that The Last Of Us had been renewed for season two on HBO.

It comes after the show’s first episode scored the broadcaster’s second-biggest premiere in over a decade, bringing on 4.7 million viewers in the US. This increased by 22 per cent for its second episode, bringing in 5.7 million viewers.

The Last Of Us continues on HBO on Sunday. In the UK, the show airs Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

