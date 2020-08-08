The long-awaited Friends reunion has been postponed again.

The news was confirmed by Jennifer Aniston who told Deadline that the reunion has been postponed once more because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming one-off special episode was originally planned for a May release to coincide with HBO Max’s launch on May 27. After filming was shut down through coronavirus, a new filming date on August 17 was confirmed.

However, Anniston has now confirmed that this has also been postponed and that no new set has yet been set for filming to begin.

Anniston said: “It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been.”

She continued: “So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life, guys.

“Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again. It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.”

The special is set to reunite original cast members Aniston (Rachel), Courtney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey).

The Hollywood Reporter reported earlier this year that the cast are set to “earn more than double their former per-episode fee for the reunion and be paid between $2.5 million and $3 million for the special.”

HBO Max is set to become the exclusive new streaming home for Friends. The sitcom was available to stream on Netflix until January 1, 2020 until WarnerMedia paid an estimated $425 million for the rights to the series.

Friends ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004. In the UK, it was the most streamed TV show for two years running between 2018-2019.