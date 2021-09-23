Ludwig Göransson, composer on The Mandalorian, will return to score Star Wars spin-off series The Book Of Boba Fett.

The Swedish composer, who won two Emmys for his musical work on The Mandalorian’s first two seasons, started scoring sessions for The Book Of Boba Fett in recent weeks, according to Film Music Reporter.

The spin-off will see Temuera Morrison reprise his role as Boba Fett from The Mandalorian, alongside Ming-Na Wen as fellow bounty hunter Fennec Shand. Jon Favreau, Robert Rodriguez and Dave Filoni will executive produce the project.

Advertisement

The existence of The Book Of Boba Fett was announced following The Mandalorian season two finale, with the series set to be released on Disney+ in December 2021.

Göransson has a long history of composing scores before his Star Wars ventures, including Creed, Creed II, Venom, Tenet and Marvel’s Black Panther – which earned him the Oscar for Best Original Score back in 2019.

He’s also set to return for sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022.

Katee Sackhoff, star of The Mandalorian season two, recently teased how her character, Bo-Katan Kryze, has “unfinished business” in the show’s third season.

“The way that Lucasfilm left me in season two, one of the roads that could be gone down – absolutely, you’d think – would be the unfinished business,” she said.

Advertisement

“But that is so far above my pay grade, and you just don’t know, right? As a fan of the show, I’m just excited to see what they come up with.”

The third season of The Mandalorian is scheduled to begin premiere at some point following The Book Of Boba Fett.