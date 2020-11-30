‘The Mandalorian’ edits out ‘Jeans Guy’ gaffe on Disney+

The Mandalorian has edited out a gaffe from a recent episode that saw a crew member – known as ‘Jeans Guy – accidentally appear in the background.

The moment from season 2 episode The Seige saw Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) go on a rampage through a science facility.

However, fans were quick to notice a brief moment where a person wearing jeans was visible in the background.

Disney+ have now rectified the mistake by digitally removing Jeans Guy on the stream – though that hasn’t stopped fans poking fun at the moment.

Coming soon (*Not really*)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian 'Jeans Guy' Action Figure. pic.twitter.com/squJoECmR0 — Sub-City Comics (@SubCity_Comics) November 23, 2020

Can’t wait to read about t-shirt & jeans guy’s thoughts during this scene in The Mandalorian: From A Certain Point of View… https://t.co/bTLI2tXkcw — Bryan Ward 🎄 (@bryaneward) November 21, 2020

In other Mandalorian news, the follow-up episode, The Jedi, has been the talk of fans over the weekend, especially after the appearance of a fan favourite character as well as the series finally revealing Baby Yoda’s real name.

Meanwhile, director Ron Howard has opened up about his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard’s tribute to his work on Apollo 13 when she directed Mandalorian season 2 episode The Heiress.

Speaking about a conversation they had, he told NME: “I didn’t really think about it. Once in a while she’ll ask me an opinion about something and I throw out an answer.”

Howard added: “She asked me about one particular insert, which was some water dripping down off a panel of switches. They were trying to figure out how to do it, so she asked me what was entailed.”

He recalled his reaction to the episode: “I was really proud of that. Then it showed up on the internet and she said, ‘Dad it was very intentional if you don’t mind’. I was as proud as I could possibly be. Great episode, too.”