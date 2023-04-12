‘The Mandalorian’ fans are criticising the show for its worst season yet

Fans of The Mandalorian have criticised the ongoing season of the show, labelling it as experiencing “a massive drop in quality”.

Currently, the series is more than three-quarters of the way through its third season, and has been on the receiving end of backlash as critics and fans alike deem the episodes as being the weakest yet.

Since the new season launched, user review scores have consistently plummeted and fans have taken to social media to discuss the “quality decline” in the plot. This is seen as user reviews on Rotten Tomatoes have plummeted from an average of 90 per cent to just 57 per cent since season three began.

Although The Mandalorian was universally acclaimed for its first two seasons – as a result of its ability to deliver a family-friendly hit that also fared well with critics and received Emmy nominations – last week’s episode saw the series experience its worst week ever.

Titled ‘Guns For Hire’, the episode featured guest appearances from Lizzo, Jack Black and Christopher Lloyd. However, it was soon ranked the least-popular episode in the show’s existence, and saw fans criticise everything from unconvincing special effects to the leading character, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), being overshadowed by another character Bo Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff).

“The writing in this episode is mediocre at best, with a predictable and slow-paced plot that lacks the excitement that we’ve come to expect from the series,” wrote one fan on IMDb. “The quality of the show has taken a decline, noticeably different from previous seasons.”

“We are almost at the end of the season and I still feel like we are wasting time! … This episode was one of the slowest and most pointless this season,” another added. “At this point i almost wish it ended with season two! I don’t think they will top that based on what they have given us this season.”

Check out more fan reactions below.

I like Bo and all that but seriously, she should have gotten her own show. Mando and Grogu taking a back seat this whole season is not cool. — The Kitchen Sink (@JediRyan2) April 5, 2023

Only two episodes left?! They wasted so much time on the lizzo and Jack black side story. It didn't move the plot along at all. What a waste. — Oh the Crowe (@icrowe73) April 12, 2023

i feel bad saying it because the mandalorian use to be my favorite show but season 3 is not hitting like seasons 1 & 2 did. i want to be able to enjoy it so bad but everything feels so directionless. — ani is heartbroken (@planetdjarin) April 5, 2023

#TheMandalorian "so what is the plot of the mandalorian season 3??"pic.twitter.com/u7zyY0Ks7g — sith manny jacinto (@dilfeanor) April 5, 2023

I’m disappointed in The Mandalorian season 3. They’ve completely erased 4/5 of the status quo changes from season 2 with absolutely no payoff. We never got to see Din struggle with his responsibility of the dark saber, or see him adapt to being without Grogu. We never saw- pic.twitter.com/q7HcC8fo9C — John 💪 (@thejohndalorian) April 6, 2023

I really don’t know what to think about the mandalorian season 3 like idk what to expect from the next 2 episodes but I’m just so confused and disappointed?? Like idk what the plan is with this season — mel/nour (@huntersdjarin) April 5, 2023

While the ongoing third season of the show is proving to be the least popular yet, some argue that the problems began in the 2021 spinoff, The Book Of Boba Fett.

Fans initially criticised the series – which centred around the bounty hunter who first appeared in the original Star Wars trilogy – when two episodes centred entirely around the Mandalorian. This further provoked controversy as it seemingly reversed the storyline of seasons one and two, which revolved around Din Djarin looking for a Jedi to return Grogu (Baby Yoda) to his people.

In other Star Wars news, last week LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that there are three new films in the work for the franchise.

The announcement was made at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in London. The first of the three will centre around the beginning of the Jedi, and the story of the first person to use the force.

The second will be directed by The Mandalorian co-creator Dave Filoni and focus on the “escalating war between the Imperial remnant and the New Republic.” The third will see Daisy Ridley return as Rey and look 15 years beyond The Rise Of Skywalker.