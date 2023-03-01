‘The Mandalorian’ fans sceptical about timeline retcon: “It’s a total mess”

Fans of The Mandalorian are sceptical about a timeline retcon revealed by series creator Jon Favreau.

Earlier this week Favreau confirmed that the events in seasons one and two of the Star Wars live action spinoff series take place over “many years”. He said that Grogu (“Baby Yoda”) trained with Luke Skywalker for “two years” until being reunited with Din Djarin in fellow Disney+ Star Wars spinoff The Book Of Boba Fett.

Favreau’s comments made on the Skytalkers podcast have surprised fans online, with many having reservations about the retroactive continuity.

One fan wrote in the podcast’s YouTube comments section: “So after two years of training with Luke, Baby Yoda still can’t jump? And don’t give me that ‘he’s practically a toddler’ crap, his command of the force and cognitive alertness far exceed anything a young sentient life form could pull off. Nobody who likes this show can admit that it is a total mess in every aspect.”

Another wrote: “I am confused.. If Grogu was with Luke for two years, then by that point Grogu should have already been committed to his training? And how come he doesn’t know how to jump during the show?”

However, another Mandalorian fan said they can see how the retcon applies. “It does make sense that a lot of time passed from when Luke rescued and took Grogu, to when we see them again. Just like the OT time skips between movies.”

“So much sense that it took those droids 2 years to build that stupid rock hut 😂😂😂 this show is a travesty,” someone else wrote in reply to the above fan.

Welp, that is not properly conveyed through the actual show… Maybe the recap will clarify this? — The Den of Nerds (@TheDenofNerds) February 28, 2023

Elsewhere, on Twitter, people complained about how imperceptible the revealed timeline is. “Welp, that is not properly conveyed through the actual show… Maybe the recap will clarify this?”, while another said: “Yeah I agree. It doesn’t seem like 2 years have passed over the entirety of Mando.

“Hope he meant the literal 2 years between seasons 2 & 3. Cuz Book of Boba simply didn’t convey that Grogu was training with Luke for any significant amount of time, let alone 2 years.”

The first episode of season three of The Mandalorian arrived on Disney+ today (March 1). In the US, the premiere will be available from 12pm PT/3pm ET, while UK viewers will be able to catch it from 8am GMT.

The remaining seven episodes will be released weekly from this date, with the finale scheduled to arrive on April 19, 2023. Read NME‘s first-look review here.

Meanwhile, the series showrunners have revealed how season three will deal with the departure of Gina Carano.

The actor was fired from the series after making posts on social media that the company deemed “abhorrent and unacceptable”.

Executive producer Rick Famuyiwa has now told Deadline that Carano’s character Cara Dune was a “big part” of the series.

“Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world. It had to be addressed in the creative and [Jon Favreau] took the time to think about that,” Famuyiwa said.

“It was something that was discussed as we knew it was going to have impact on the show, but at the same time, what has been at the heart of the show are the two characters — Din Djarin and Grogu — so ultimately it felt like a servicing of that, and around the Mandalorians.”

Asked whether Cara Dune could return, fellow producer Dave Filoni added: “It’s a big galaxy and we have many characters in it — many characters are fighting for their screen time. It’s a big galaxy and we have many characters in it — many characters are fighting for their screen time.”

“We’ll just have to see as the season unfolds what the adventures are, but it’s a great character, someone who was vital to Din Djarin’s beginnings; we’ll see if he has evolved beyond that.