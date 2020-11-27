The Mandalorian has finally revealed the real name of Baby Yoda now – beware of spoilers below.

In season two episode five, titled ‘Chapter 13: The Jedi’, it was revealed that the character known as Baby Yoda or The Child for all 13 episodes of The Mandalorian to date is in fact called Grogu.

Star Wars fans on Twitter have responded with mixed reactions. One person said: “very good episode, no one’s gonna call him anything other than baby yoda after they confirmed his funny ass name” and another added “I cannot believe they finally revealed Baby Yoda’s name and it’s not Jasper. Shame. #TheMandalorian”.

One more user wrote after seeing the episode that Baby Yoda’s name “sounds like a Pokemon name”.

The latest episode of The Mandalorian also saw the live-action deut of Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson – which led NME to call ‘The Jedi’ “one of the best episodes of The Mandalorian so far.”

In other Mandalorian news, Ron Howard recently responded to his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard’s nod to his film Apollo 13 in the episode she directed for season two, titled ‘The Heiress’.

“I was really proud of that,” Ron Howard told NME in a new interview. “Then it showed up on the internet and she said, ‘Dad it was very intentional if you don’t mind’. I was as proud as I could possibly be. Great episode, too.”

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5 is streaming now on Disney+