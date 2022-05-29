‘The Mandalorian’ season three release date has been revealed

The release date for the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian has been revealed.

The news was revealed at the ongoing Star Wars Celebration event this week, its four-day fan event in Anaheim, California.

It was confirmed at the event that filming on the hit Star Wars spin-off has finished, with all episodes now in pre-production. They also confirmed the new season would arrive in February 2023.

The news was revealed via a new poster for the series. The poster showed the title of the new series alongside a green-hued coloured planet and a new picture of The Mandalorian with Grogu.

The Mandalorian and Grogu continue their journey in Season 3 of #TheMandalorian, streaming February 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GXPfUIugNp — Star Wars (@starwars) May 26, 2022

Fans attending the Star Wars Celebration event were also shown some footage from the upcoming new season.

While this hasn’t been released online yet, according to Empire, it showed the return of Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze who is now wielding the Darksaber and appeared angry at the Mandalorian.

The Armourer was also seen to be upset with the Mandalorian too over him removing his helmet in season two and showing his face to Grogu at the end of season two.

The footage further hinted at a team-up between Bo-Katan and Grogu, with Bo saying: “Did you think your dad was the only Mandalorian?” to Grogu. Carl Weathers also returns once more as Greef Karga.

In other news, a teaser trailer was also released at the Star Wars Celebration event for new Star Wars spin-off series, Andor – a 12-episode series that acts as a prequel to 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Set five years ahead of the events of Rogue One, in which Andor (played by Diego Luna) and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) led a group of rebels on a mission to steal the plans of the original Death Star, Andor will explore Cassian’s backstory as he starts his journey toward becoming a rebel hero.

The series will “explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

Due to land on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere on August 31, Luna will star alongside Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller. Even though it’s not yet been released, it’s already been announced that a second series will begin filming at the end of the year.

Created by showrunner Tony Gilroy, the series will be executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan.