‘The Mandalorian’ teases Star Wars/WWE crossover for season two as Sasha Banks reportedly joins cast

Second season is due later this year

Sam Warner
The Mandalorian episode 1
Pedro Pascal in 'The Mandalorian'. Credit: Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian‘s second season could be getting a bit of a WWE flavour, with one star reportedly joining the cast.

According to the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, wrestler Sasha Banks has filmed scenes for season 2 of the Star Wars spin-off show, though who she may be playing remains a mystery.

Pro Wrestling Sheet has since claimed that this report is accurate.

WWE’s Sasha Banks. Credit: Getty/Jon Kopaloff/Stringer

The Mandalorian‘s second season is set to premiere in October, nearly a year after its first season premiered in the US.

The show is yet to debut in the UK, though will finally hit the other side of the Atlantic when Disney+ launches in the UK on March 24. UK viewers will then get the second season at the same time as the US later this year.

Disney boss Bob Iger previously teased that the show’s characters will take their “stories in new directions”.

Alongside The Mandalorian, the new streaming platform is also lining-up other Star Wars shows, including a series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor.

However, it was recently reported that the spin-off about the Jedi master has been delayed to 2021 due to the writer being replaced.

“I think we start shooting early next year as opposed to summer this year,” McGregor explained recently. “I think the scripts are great. They’re in really good shape. They want them to be better. I think we keep our same airdate. All good.”

