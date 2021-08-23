‘The Morning Show’ season two debuts new trailer

The first proper trailer for The Morning Show season two has been launched, showcasing the return of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, alongside a few new faces.

The Apple TV+ series, which debuted in 2019 and follows a fictional breakfast news show, is set to return with 10 new episodes, the first premiering on September 17 before a weekly rollout.

In the trailer, we see Aniston’s character Alex Levy brought back by Cory Ellison, no doubt putting her on a collision course with Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson.

The clip also touches upon the COVID-19 pandemic and racism, while also bringing in newcomers including Will Arnett, Greta Lee as Stella Bak, “a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team”, and Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.

Also joining are Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, “a smart and charismatic YouTube star”, Hasan Minhaj as new team member Eric Nomani, Holland Taylor as “the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board” Cybil Richards, Tara Karsian as news producer Gayle Berman, and Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary maker.

Meanwhile, Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden all return from season one.

Season two’s synopsis reads: “Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex and Bradley’s actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.”

The first teaser trailer for season two debuted back in June, showcasing the aftermath of the on-air whistleblowing moment at the end of season one.