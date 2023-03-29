Here’s every song on ‘The Night Agent’ soundtrack

The Night Agent soundtrack features some songs by other artists – check out the list below.

Based on the book by Matthew Quirk, the spy thriller series follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) who is thrown into a vast conspiracy involving a Russian mole at the highest levels of the US government.

A synopsis reads: “The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centring on a low level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings – until the night it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

Alongside Basso, the show’s cast includes Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, D.B. Woodside, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei and Enrique Murciano.

Who composed the soundtrack for The Night Agent?

Robert Duncan scored the Netflix series, who previously collaborated with show creator Shawn Ryan on S.W.A.T. His other credits include Buffy The Vampire Slayer and The Unit.

What songs are featured in the show?

You can check out an episode-by-episode breakdown of the songs included below.

Episode 1 – ‘The Call’

‘Back In Baby’s Arms’ – Patsy Cline

Episode 2 – ‘Redial’

Episode 3 – ‘The Zookeeper’

‘Lights Go Down’ – Hayden James & SIDEPIECE

Episode 4 – ‘Eyes Only’

‘Sway’ – Dean Martin

‘Manuelo’ – Eileen Barton

Episode 5 – ‘The Marionette’

N/A

Episode 6 – ‘Fathoms’

N/A

Episode 7 – ‘Best Served Cold’

N/A

Episode 8 – ‘Redux’

N/A

Episode 9 – ‘The Devil We Know’

N/A

Episode 10 – ‘Fathers’

The Night Agent is available to stream on Netflix.