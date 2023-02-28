‘The Night Manager’ is getting a second season

The Night Manager is getting a much-requested second season – six years on from its globe-conquering debut.

READ MORE: The best new and returning TV shows to watch in 2023

The hugely successful adaption of the John le Carré novel is set for a surprise return. The follow-up to the 2016 smash-hit BBC drama will also see Tom Hiddleston return as Jonathan Pine.

As per Deadline, the BBC and Amazon Prime Video have brought the show back from hiatus. The new series is being developed under the codename Steelworks. It is believed the series will begin filming later this year.

Advertisement

Though details are thin on the ground, the publication reports: “Following British arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) being taken away by the Syrians at the end of season one, Hiddleston’s Pine is informed he is dead two years later, and he has to face up to a new, even more deadly challenge.”

Possible locations, which might hint at the future plotline, include London and South America. That being said, the series is yet to be formally greenlit by Amazon and the BBC, however, it’s reported that the show is now set to receive a two-season order.

Hiddleston is not the only star returning to the series, as David Farr, who wrote the original, is back to write this follow-up season.

The first season, written by Farr and directed by Susanne Bier, followed Pine, the night manager of a luxury Cairo hotel – and ex-British soldier – who’s hired by an intelligence officer to infiltrate arms dealer Roper’s inner circle.

The first series was a smash-hit in the UK, and subsequently around the globe in the US and beyond. Indeed, The Night Manager went on to win two Emmy awards and three Golden Globes. Such was its success, that the original show even spawned a Hindi adaptation, which Starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kooper.