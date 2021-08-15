‘The OA’ creators return with murder mystery series ‘Retreat’

The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have collaborated once again, this time on a new murder mystery show for FX, titled Retreat.

As with many of the duo’s co-writing and directorial projects, Marling will also act in the series, which sees a young sleuth named Darby Hart attempt to get to the bottom of a bizarre death at a billionaire’s private getaway (per Deadline).

FX Networks chairman John Landgraf went into more detail about Retreat, saying: “We absolutely loved what Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij came to us with, which is [a] radical reconceptualization of whodunit with a really, really original set of characters, particularly a really strong and original young woman at the centre of the story whose back story and present-day story form a strong emotional core.

Advertisement

“There obviously is a mystery unfold too. It’s a distinctive and unique show that is not that easy to produce.”

Marling and Batmanglij have been writing partners for over a decade, including The Sound Of My Voice and The East, both also directed by Batmanglij and starring Marling.

Despite two years having now passed since their much-loved series The OA was cancelled by Netflix, Marling also took to Instagram on Friday (August 13) to reassure fans that they would complete the story – always intended to be told in five parts across five seasons – one way or another.

“For all the true blue OA fans — we love you, we see you. And we promise that one way or another we will find a way to keep telling that story,” Marling wrote, signing off with “YCFM” – short for “you come find me,” the last words of Marling’s dimension-hopping protagonist in the show’s season 2 finale.

Advertisement

Jason Isaacs, who played the show’s brilliant but cruel scientist HAP, told Collider in 2019 that the pair had it “all mapped out,” to the extent that certain scenes from season 2 were actually part of season 5’s story arc.

“I knew exactly where the third season was going to go, and it’s utterly brilliant,” he explained. “When they told me the end of season two, I went, ‘Wait, guys, are you actually sure? That sounds nuts to me. What can you possibly do afterwards?’ So, they sat me down and told me, and 15 minutes later, my jaw was hanging open.”

Both seasons of The OA are still currently streaming on Netflix.