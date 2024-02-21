‘The Office’ star Ewen MacIntosh has died aged 50

Ewen MacIntosh, best known for playing Keith in the British version of The Office, has died at the age of 50.

The news was confirmed by his management in a statement: “With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh.

“His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home.”

The Office’s co-creator and star Ricky Gervais also posted a tribute to McIntosh, saying: “Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP.”

Stephen Merchant, who co-wrote and directed The Office alongside Gervais, also paid tribute, writing: “I’m so very sad to hear of the passing of Ewen MacIntosh, a lovely and uniquely funny man who played accountant Keith in The Office. I fondly recall we asked him to improvise an out-of-office message, and he was so hilarious we started writing more and more dialogue for him. He soon stole every scene he was in. A total one-off. A tragic loss. RIP”

MacIntosh’s friend Ed Scott gave a personal tribute to MacIntosh on X, writing: “Ewen was so full of empathy, kindness, and integrity and above all a really good man… He was a firm friend first and foremost but I also was fortunate to have worked on several occasions with him nailing every take with great humour despite the scripts I made him recite!”

After graduating from the University of Edinburgh, one of MacIntosh’s first roles was in The Office, before going on to appear in other comedy shows including Little Britain and Miranda.

He would go on to work again with Gervais and Merchant on Life’s Too Short, and recently appeared on Gervais’ Netflix comedy-drama After Life.

He also had a small role on Yorgos Lanthimos’ cult 2015 film The Lobster, and appeared in the music video for Wolf Alice‘s 2015 single ‘Giant Peach’, which you can watch below.

See below for a range of other tributes to MacIntosh:

