‘The Peripheral’: New cyberpunk show from ‘Westworld’ creators casts lead

Amazon Prime Video original series The Peripheral has cast Jack Reynor in the lead role.

The show, a cyberpunk thriller drama, is based on the bestselling novel by William Gibson and has been described as “a dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond” by Deadline.

Reynor, who recently starred in Ari Aster’s Midsommar will be playing Burton opposite Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne, who are brother and sister.

Burton is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps Haptic Recon force in Gibson’s book, hired for a security job that Burton believes to be in cyberspace.

The show is being produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television in association with Kilter Films, the production company led by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

Jack Reynor is currently starring opposite Tom Holland in Anthony and Joe Russo’s Cherry, and in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love.

In Midsommar, the actor played the boyfriend of Florence Pugh’s character Dani.

NME gave Midsommar five stars upon release, writing: “Aster’s second movie really is extraordinary filmmaking. A movie that has found something unsaid within the genre to be said. A horror movie that is genuinely horrifying.”

There is no release date confirmed yet for The Peripheral – stay tuned for further updates as they come in.