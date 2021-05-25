‘The Powerpuff Girls’ reboot pilot will be reshot for The CW

The pilot of the Powerpuff Girls reboot series is set to be reshot after not being picked up by The CW for its fall 2021 schedule.

It was announced in February that the popular animated show was being turned into a live-action series, starring Chloe Bennet as Blossom, alongside Dove Cameron (Bubbles) and Yana Perrault (Buttercup).

The trio of super-powered sisters were set to return as “disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting” after the animated series left screens in 2005. A first-look at the reboot was shared last month.

However, according to Deadline, the series, simply titled Powerpuff, will now be “reworked and repiloted off-cycle” which suggests The CW – famous for series such as Supernatural, Batwoman and The Flash – didn’t see a good fit for it in its 2021 slate.

The cast and crew, which also includes Donald Faison (Scrubs) who will play the trio’s father Professor Drake Utonium, will largely stay the same; the series is still being written and executive produced by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars), with the pair handling the rewrite.

In addition to Powerpuff, the network has opted not to proceed with Jennie Snyder Urman’s Our Ladies of Brooklyn, and Black Lightning spin-off Painkiller.

Warner Bros TV Group President Channing Dungey spoke with Deadline about the production.

“We’ve got a trio of terrific actresses at the center of that,” she said. “I’m not going to say that it hasn’t been a challenge. Bringing a children’s cartoon into live-action adulthood has been a really fine line to walk, but I think we’ve done a pretty great job walking it.”

The Powerpuff Girls animated series ran for six seasons and 78 episodes between 1998 and 2005. The Powerpuff Girls Movie was released in 2002, while a rebooted animated series began airing on the Cartoon Network in 2016, with Charli XCX helping to relaunch the beloved cartoon.

The series told the story of Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup – three pint-sized heroes who were created in a laboratory accident by their father Professor Utonium.

The sisters fought supervillains alongside the trials of navigating the normal issues that young children face such as sibling rivalries, loose teeth, going to school or depending on a security blanket.