‘The Rings Of Power’: Less than half of viewers finished ‘Lord Of The Rings’ prequel series

New viewing figures for The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power have revealed that less than half of the show’s audience watched the series to completion.

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, only 37 per cent of US viewers who started the show went on to watch all eight episodes.

The show performed slightly better outside of the US, with 45 per cent of viewers watching the Amazon Prime Video series in its entirety.

Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s source material and developed for TV by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, Rings of Power arrived on Amazon in September 2022 with expectations of it being a major hit for the streaming service. The series was generally well-received by critics, but generated less online discussion than HBO‘s House Of The Dragon.

The first season of Rings Of Power had a reported budget of $465 million (£399 million), making it the most expensive show ever produced.

Back in December Amazon’s head of television Vernon Sanders revealed that a second season of Rings Of Power may not arrive until 2024.

“It would be amazing if we could get season two’s out within a year of season one’s release. It may take a smidge longer than that, but we’re doing everything we can, and we’re going to get better and faster as we go,” he told Collider at the time.

“Certainly, the production, what we’ve learned in season one, has taught us things that we’re applying in season one, and so far we set a goal for ourselves of when we want that show to be released, and we are on track and on plan.”

Sanders also revealed that there have been “conversation” about a third season, but added that it was too early to officially announce it.

“I’m confident that we’ll be making many more seasons to come, but we’ll announce season 3 when we’re ready, even as we continue to put stakes in the ground for that,” Sanders said. “We’re very excited about our future with this one.”