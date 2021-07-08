The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean has said that Marvel stopped a Stan Lee cameo from happening in The Good, The Bart, And The Loki.

The crossover animation saw Tom Hiddleston visit The Simpsons as his mischievous Marvel character. Many other famed heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe were also referenced in the short cartoon, which coincides with Loki streaming on Disney+.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Jean said that the idea to pay homage to Stan Lee in The Good, The Bart, And The Loki came about when the team realised they owned unused audio files submitted by Lee as part of an earlier appearance on the show.

“It wasn’t a joke,” said Jean. “We just thought, ‘Oh, we have Stan Lee audio from when he was on our show. Could we cameo him in?'” Unfortunately for Jean and his team, Marvel blocked the idea.

“They said that their policy is he doesn’t cameo now that he’s passed away. Which is a completely understandable policy,” said Jean. “That was their only note and that was, of course, easily done.”

Lee, who passed away in 2018, appeared in every Marvel film up to Avengers: Endgame. In his final cameo, he appeared as an anti-war protestor in a throwback sequence in the film.

In February, Marvel fans noticed a touching tribute to the late comic book writer in an episode of WandaVision.

Meanwhile, Loki‘s penultimate episode streamed on Wednesday (July 7). Recapping the episode, NME said that “episode five might be the maddest 50 minutes of the MCU so far.”

In an interview with NME, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who plays Ravonna Renslayer in the series, said “it would be really exciting” to see a second season of Loki. However, she wasn’t able to confirm if another season was in the works yet from Marvel.