‘The Simpsons’ creators say Paul McCartney “always checks” that Lisa is still a vegetarian

The writers of The Simpsons say that Paul McCartney “always checks” that Lisa is still a vegetarian, after it became a key condition of his guest appearance on the show.

The Beatles icon appeared alongside his late wife Linda in 1995’s Lisa The Vegetarian, an episode in which Lisa vows to stop eating meat after meeting the McCartneys.

In a new interview with the Radio Times, show consultant David Mirkin – who is also a vegetarian – said he was “happy to comply” with McCartney’s request.

But he admitted that every time he bumps into McCartney, “he always checks. And he’s always surrounded by nine or ten lawyers so it’s quite frightening.”

Yeardley Smith, who voices Lisa, also said the character’s social awareness had always been years ahead, admitting: “Lisa is a really effective way of getting a sophisticated and adult message across.”

This comes as The Simpsons arrives on Disney+ this week, as the streaming service launches in the UK.

The fate of the beloved animated show was previously up in the air over licensing restrictions, but an agreement has been reached between the new streaming titan and Sky.

The Walt Disney Company is also set to release a new Beatles documentary from Lord of Rings director Peter Jackson.

The Beatles: Get Back will focus on the making of the band’s penultimate studio album ‘Let It Be’ and will showcase their final concert as a band, on London’s Savile Row rooftop, in its entirety.