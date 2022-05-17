The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers are all set to return for seasons 34, 20, and 13 respectively, as part of the latest announcement of new Fox network programming.

The US TV network is yet to announce the fall schedule and premiere dates for all its returning and new series, movies, and documentaries – which also includes returns for The Great North (season 3), 9-1-1: Lone Star (season 4), and Call Me Kat (season 3) – but confirmed which shows will be back on screens for more episodes.

Al Jean, longtime showrunner of The Simpsons, told ComicBook.com last month (April 21) that the animated mainstay could go on “forever”.

Advertisement

“Maybe I’ll leave this veil of mortal woes before the series ends,” said Jean. “I mean, at this point, it’s been 33 years. So I used to say, ‘Oh, maybe we’ll end at Season 25 or 30.’ Obviously, those have been blown by. So I just go ‘Simpsons forever.”

Bob’s Burgers, meanwhile, has a movie due for release next week (May 27) – watch the trailer below.

Though details on the film’s plot are currently scant, creator Loren Bouchard has teased that it will “scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had”, while also pointing out that its story will still make sense for “all the good people who’ve never seen the show”.

“[We] know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colours and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s,” Bouchard said upon the film’s announcement, “but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

Advertisement

Last year, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane said he was not happy that the show is still on Fox.

MacFarlane has expressed his desire to move the show to another network, citing Fox News host Tucker Carlson as the reason why – a sentiment that has been back in the news today (May 17) after John Legend called to de-platform the far-right presenter.

“Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network,” Seth MacFarlane wrote on Twitter.