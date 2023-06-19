Fans react to The Simpsons reimagined as lifelike characters with AI

Characters from The Simpsons have been reimagined as lifelike humans with AI.

The use of Artificial Intelligence has gained prominence online in recent months, and in a post on Reddit, one user used Midjourney software to try and see what the animated characters would look like as humans.

Alongside the main Simpsons family, the recreations include characters such as Ned Flanders, Patty and Selma, Apu and Smithers.

Take a look at the results below:

There has been a mixed reception to the images, with one user writing: “Marge is the only one that doesn’t work. Everyone else is great”.

Another added: “Very realistic I’d watch this immediately,” while a third wrote: “Best I’ve ever seen. I wasn’t convinced by Marge tho.”

The use of AI across the arts has been controversial, with the Grammys recently announcing that music created solely with AI will be banned from eligibility.

“Only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration for, nominated for, or win a Grammy Award. A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any Categories,” a description of the measure said.

However, a piece of music that has had some assistance from AI will be allowed: “The human authorship component of the work submitted must be meaningful and more than de minimis.”

Last week, Paul McCartney revealed that AI helped to create a “final” Beatles song, explaining to Radio 4’s Today Programme that technology allowed him to “extricate” John Lennon’s vocals from an old demo track, allowing him to complete the song.

Grimes has also suggested that Spotify and other streaming services should have a section devoted to AI.

Meanwhile, recently an AI-generated live stream of Family Guy was banned after it appeared to make a bomb threat.