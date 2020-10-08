‘The Simpsons’ Halloween special features Pixar and ‘Spider-Verse’ parodies

The Simpsons will be parodying both Toy Story and Into the Spider-Verse in the latest Treehouse of Horror episode.

‘Treehouse of Horror XXXI’, set to premiere ahead season 31, will air later this month on FOX.

New images from the episode see the latest Halloween Special offering up a parody of Toy Story, in which Bart treats his toys badly and suffers the consequences – and is animated like a Pixar film, too.

The special also borrows from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as several Homers come out of the woodwork from other dimensions – and nods to Netflix series Russian Doll as Lisa has to relive a birthday over and over.

Take a look at the new images here:

Season 31 is set to drop in one go on Disney+ next month, including the first ever ‘Thanksgiving of Horror’ episode.

Celebrity guests lending their voices this season will include John Mulaney, Joey King, Kevin Smith, Jim Parsons, Cate Blanchett, Chrissy Teigen and Lilly Singh. There will also be musical performances from John Legend and Weezer.

Take a look at some more images from ‘Treehouse of Horror XXXI’ here:

The 22-episode season is set to premiere on November 6 on the streaming platform, dropping in one go and joining over 600 episodes of The Simpsons already available on Disney+.

‘Treehouse of Horror XXXI’ airs on Sunday October 18 on Fox.