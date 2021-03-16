‘The Simpsons’ flashback episode shows Homer as a ’90s teenager

The latest episode of The Simpsons has surprised fans by showing Homer as a teenager in the 1990s – check out a photo below.

In ‘Do PizzaBots Dream of Electric Guitars?’, Homer remembers his time as a teenager and wannabe DJ in the ’90s.

The episode features Star Wars director JJ Abrams as a film and TV technician, appearing as a small cameo character in the storyline about dreams not being achieved.

Take a look at a younger version of Homer here:

The new episode would contradict the show’s timeline which previously suggested Homer and Marge met as teenagers in the ’70s.

One fan commented on the time changes on Twitter, writing: “Homer was now a teenager in the late 90s, meaning his hypothetical birthday is later than Bart’s was at the start of the show. Homer is now younger than Bart. HOW LONG CAN THEY KEEP IT UP THO”

Matt Selman, an executive producer on The Simpsons, responded by saying: “Continuity Alert: Sunday’s @TheSimpsons playfully re-interprets the show’s timeline to allow Homer to be a teenager in the early ’90s.

“The Simpsons is a 32-year-old series where the characters do not age, so the ‘canon’ must be elastic / contradictory / silly. This does not mean other beloved classic @TheSimpsons flashback shows didn’t happen.”

He added: “None of this happened. It’s all made up. Every episode is its own Groundhog Day that only has make sense for that story (if that).

“There is no @TheSimpsons ‘canon’ or ‘non-canon.’ There are only stories. If all these crazy things really happened to one family the characters would be in a mental hospital.”

Elsewhere, The Simpsons was recently renewed for its 33rd and 34th seasons, which will see it remain on air until at least 2023.