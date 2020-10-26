News Film News

‘The Simpsons’ locations get Wes Anderson-style makeover

They include Moe's Tavern and the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant

By Sam Warner
The Simpsons/Wes Anderson
The Simpsons/Wes Anderson. CREDIT: Fox/Getty

Some of the most iconic locations from The Simpsons have been given a Wes Anderson-style makeover.

As part of a new project from HomeAdvisor, the likes of the Simpsons’ living room, Moe’s Tavern and the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant have been redrawn in the aesthetic of the acclaimed filmmaker.

The project is aimed to “inspire homeowners by introducing new ways of thinking about the spaces in their homes”, with a team of designers using touchstones from some of Anderson’s most well-known work.

Advertisement

Simpsons Wes Anderson-style
Simpsons’ living room Wes Anderson-style. CREDIT: HomeAdvisor

The living room contains nods to The Royal Tenenbaums, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Moonrise Kingdom, while Moe’s Tavern employs a Darjeeling Limited imperial look.

Simpsons Wes Anderson-style
Simpsons’ Moe’s Tavern Wes Anderson-style. CREDIT: HomeAdvisor

Homer Simpson’s station at the Power Plant, meanwhile, looks like something out of The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, while Mr Burns’ office also contains a nod to The Darjeeling Limited.

Also given makeovers are the Kitchen in the Simpsons’ house and Lisa’s bedroom, which you can take a look at below.

Simpsons Wes Anderson-style
Simpsons’ Power Plant Wes Anderson-style. CREDIT: HomeAdvisor

Advertisement

Simpsons Wes Anderson-style
Simpsons’ Mr Burns’ office Wes Anderson-style. CREDIT: HomeAdvisor

Simpsons Wes Anderson-style
Simpsons’ kitchen Wes Anderson-style. CREDIT: HomeAdvisor

Simpsons Wes Anderson-style
Simpsons’ Lisa’s bedroom Wes Anderson-style. CREDIT: HomeAdvisor

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Anderson gave fans a closer look into his process by sharing some animated storyboards from 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel.

The acclaimed film was the director’s last live-action outing, though he will be returning to the big screen soon with The French Dispatch, which is due next year and will star the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Benicio del Toro and Léa Seydoux.

In Simpsons-related news, it was revealed recently that the show’s upcoming ‘Treehouse Of Horror XXXI’ episode will be delayed until November, having been originally slated to air on October 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement