The Simpsons writer and producer Mike Reiss has said the show “may just go on forever”.

Reflecting on the show’s format and its likelihood to keep going beyond its 32nd broadcast season (after being renewed for two more), Reiss remained hopeful.

“It’s sort of built like the kind of show that runs forever,” the producer told Metro. “The Simpsons is just about the world, about humanity and what’s going on in the world and what we do as humans, and for us to give up on the show is to say we’ve explored everything human beings can do and anything that can ever happen in the world.”

Advertisement

He continued: “It’s the same with Saturday Night Live or The Daily Show, anything that’s covering current events should keep going because why should it stop?

“The show could run forever…and even if The Simpsons gets cancelled, five years later it’ll get rebooted, or spin-offs. Certainly, there would be another movie. We haven’t even had a chance to go and come back again.”

Meanwhile, Morrissey’s team recently hit out at The Simpsons after The Smiths were sent up in a new episode.

“Surprising what a “turn for the worst“ the writing for The Simpson’s tv show has taken in recent years,” wrote Morrissey’s manager Peter Katsis on social media.

“Sadly, The Simpson’s show started out creating great insight into the modern cultural experience, but has since degenerated to trying to capitalise on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumors.

Advertisement

“Poking fun at subjects is one thing. Other shows like SNL still do a great job at finding ways to inspire great satire. But when a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here.”