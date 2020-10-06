‘The Simpsons’ season 31 to premiere on Disney+ in November

Season 31 of The Simpsons will be released on Disney+ next month.

The 22-episode season is set to premiere on November 6 on the streaming platform, dropping in one go and joining over 600 episodes of The Simpsons already available on Disney+.

Simpsons fans can look forward to a starry cast of celebrity guests lending their voices, with new additions including Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Pose star Billy Porter and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.

Advertisement

Other guest stars include John Mulaney, Joey King, Kevin Smith, Jim Parsons, Cate Blanchett, Chrissy Teigen and Lilly Singh. There will also be musical performances from John Legend and Weezer.

Season 31 will also see the premiere of the 30th instalment of the Treehouse of Horror anthology, as well as the eighth episode of the season which is titled ‘Thanksgiving of Horror’.

In other Simpsons news, the show recently recast the role of Homer’s best friend Carl Carlson, following Hank Azaria’s decision to step down.

Azaria decided earlier this year to distance himself from the role of Carl and also Apu, as the show’s producers vowed that white actors would no longer voice non-white characters.

Carl will now be voiced by Better Things actor Alex Désert, and he made his first appearance in the season 32 premiere on September 25.

Advertisement

The Simpsons is the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, and has won 34 Emmy awards at the time of writing.

Season 31 will premiere on Disney+ on November 6.