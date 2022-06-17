‘The Simpsons’ writer says he misunderstood Homer Simpson joke for 25 years

A former writer on The Simpsons has admitted misinterpreting a joke on the show for the past 25 years.

Josh Weinstein, who worked on The Simpsons between 1992 and 1998, posted on Twitter about a classic Homer Simpson’ line from season five episode ‘Bart Gets Famous’.

After Bart goes missing from a school trip, teacher Edna Krabappel phones Homer while he’s at work to alert him of the situation. As he answers the phone with a towel around his waist, Homer says: “You’ll have to speak up, I’m wearing a towel.”

Advertisement

In a post on Twitter, Weinstein explained how he believed the joke was a non-sequitur until it was explained to him years later.

“I’m proud to say I’ve loved this joke and possibly misinterpreted it for nearly 30 years now,” Weinstein wrote.

“For 25 years, I assumed (and loved it) that it was just a non-sequitor but then someone explained it’s what people with long hair say when they have a towel over their wet hair (and ears) after a shower when they answer the phone. Makes 100% sense but also make me like joke less.”

For 25 years, I assumed (and loved it) that it was just a non-sequitor but then someone explained it's what people with long hair say when they have a towel over their wet hair (and ears) after a shower when they answer the phone. Makes 100% sense but also make me like joke less. — Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) June 14, 2022

Weinstein worked as a writer on The Simpsons across the show’s fourth, fifth and sixth seasons. He later served as an executive producer and showrunner for the seventh and eighth seasons, alongside Bill Oakley.

Advertisement

Last month, The Simpsons concluded season 33 with an episode featuring Hugh Jackman as a singing janitor. In the episode, he led a musical number about the decline of the American middle-class.

The Simpsons season 34 is set to premiere on Sunday, June 25 on Fox in the US.