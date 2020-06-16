‘The Sinner’ has been renewed for a fourth season on Netflix

Netflix anthology crime series The Sinner has been renewed for a fourth season by NBCUniversal cable network USA.

The decision comes ahead of the launch of the third season of the hit drama, due to premiere on Netflix on Friday June 19.

With each season the show focuses on a different mystery. The first, starring Jessica Biel, centred on a woman who was unable to say why she killed a stranger, while the second season, starring Carrie Coon, followed a young boy who seemingly killed his parents.

Season three is set to star Matt Bomer as the central character, in an investigation of a car crash where the driver dies and the passenger lives. All three seasons see Detective Harry Ambrose, played by Bill Pullman, returning as the common thread in every story.

“The Sinner has struck a chord with audiences with its signature ‘whydunit’ style,” said Chris McCumber, president of USA Network and Syfy, in a statement.

“In season four, we’re excited to dig even deeper into the psyche of Bill Pullman’s beloved Detective Ambrose character, while introducing our audience to a compelling, completely new mystery.”

The third chapter in the show has already earned positive review from US critics, calling it an “engaging mystery” and praising Bomer’s performance as father-to-be Jamie Burns.

Season two of The Sinner aired in 2018, while season three is due for release this week. A date has not been set for the fourth season yet.